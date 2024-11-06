Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

A huge reaction the the news that Donald Trump has won the US election with the first hour hosting a range of listener’s opinions:

More listener reaction to the result of the US election and we also hear of a public meeting next week as anger grows over a Government decision to not allocate a grant for the Buncrana Leisure Centre. We also hear from a mum in Derrybeg who is seeking a music therapist for her son:

Minister James Lawless discusses plans to split the RSA into two separate entities , we discuss the importance of clean air for lung health and Chris is in with business news and to preview the Business Matters Podcast: