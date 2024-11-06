Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

A huge reaction the the news that Donald Trump has won the US election with the first hour hosting a range of listener’s opinions:

More listener reaction to the result of the US election and we also hear of a public meeting next week as anger grows over a Government decision to not allocate a grant for the Buncrana Leisure Centre. We also hear from a mum in Derrybeg who is seeking a music therapist for her son:

Minister James Lawless discusses plans to split the RSA into two separate entities , we discuss the importance of clean air for lung health and Chris is in with business news and to preview the Business Matters Podcast:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

psni-do-not-cross-pxw58sj2ggr0705uhi2kgi1ktr5mfn6sbqt2gc2ckk
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following searches in Derry

6 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 November 2024
carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

6 November 2024
custom house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowners to protest outside the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon

6 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

psni-do-not-cross-pxw58sj2ggr0705uhi2kgi1ktr5mfn6sbqt2gc2ckk
News, Top Stories

Two men arrested following searches in Derry

6 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

6 November 2024
carer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Review of means test for carers to be completed by year’s end

6 November 2024
custom house
News, Audio, Top Stories

Downgraded homeowners to protest outside the Custom House in Dublin this afternoon

6 November 2024
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Playback Podcast

Business Matters, Ep 218: The Future Oak Farm project – plus a unique protein bar in the making

6 November 2024
Brendan Boyle
News, Top Stories

Brendan Boyle wins re-election to US House

6 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube