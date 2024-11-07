Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
33rd Dáil to sit for the final time today


Maybe there’s some poetry to the fact this Dáil began with Donald Trump in office in the United States and ends with his re-election confirmed.

When the TDs of the 33rd Dáil met for the first time Covid-19 was a small, far away story.

There hadn’t been a war in Europe for decades and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil had never gone into Government together.

As this current crop of TDs meets for the last time today a motion on the genocide in Gaza is the biggest item on the agenda.

Taoiseach Simon Harris, the third person to hold that office in this Dáil, travels to Budapest later to discuss Donald Trump’s election with other EU leaders.

When he gets back tomorrow he’ll dissolve this Dáil – and it’s game on for election 2024.

