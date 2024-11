Carraig Donn has been crowned Ireland’s Best Fashion Retailer 2024/2025.

After a shortlisting process and on site inspection, the company received the coveted award at a recent Retail Excellence Ireland Awards ceremony.

The recognition comes as Carraig Donn begins its 60th year in businness in 2025.

Carraig Donn was formed in 1965 by the late Máire Hughes with her son, Pat now the driving force of the company and has been at the helm for over 50 years.

It’s Donegal store opened last year.