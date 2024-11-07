DCB homeowners advised to await completion of IS465 review before seeking review of remediation option

Defective concrete block homeowners are being advised to await the completion of a review of IS465 before requesting a review of their remediation option.

The Government has announced that affected homeowners who have been given a remediation option other than demolition can now request a full technical review of their application by the Housing Agency.

It comes as the Government acknowledges scientific evidence which shows the crumbling of blocks in properties in Donegal is a result of Internal Sulfate Attack due to the presence of excessive amounts of pyrrhotite.

Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Grant Committee Councillor Martin McDermott believes when the scientific evidence is taken into consideration along with the review of IS465, there will be significant changes: