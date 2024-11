A new report commissioned by Dóchas, the Irish Network of Humanitarian and Development Organisations, has revealed that almost 350,000 individual donors across Ireland contributed to 27 of the organisations 56 members in 2023, representing one in five households.

In Donegal, 7,241 individual donors contributed, representing 11.7% of households and 4.3% of the population.

Meanwhile 81 organisations in the county, including 43 faith and community groups, 27 businesses and 11 schools also donated.