Donegal Deputy calls for meaningful actions against genocide, not ‘weasel words’

The Tánaiste says he stands over the government’s record on the conflict in Gaza.

The Social Democrats are using the last day of this Dáil to raise a motion on the alleged genocide in the region.

The party is demanding the government take a firmer stance on the situation, following the decision not to pass the Occupied Territories Bill before the election.

Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, says there are legal rules in place following ICJ rulings, and they must allow time for amendments:

 

Speaking on the motion, Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle called for meaningful actions against genocide, not what he says are ‘weasel words’.

He repeated calls for US military to be banned from using Shannon Airport:

 

