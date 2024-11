The Government is being urged to fund the reopening of a youth centre in Gweedore.

The facility, operated by Muintearas opened two years ago on a pilot basis but closed in September and has been lying vacant since.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says with thousands already invested in the centre, it’s vital money is found to continue the provision of the much-needed service in West Donegal: