ISEN make pre-election appeal for DCB scheme for community buildings

The Inishowen Social Enterprise Network met this week to discuss concerns regarding the impact of defective concrete blocks on community buildings.

Over the past few decades, these buildings have been developed to serve the needs of the community, but there is currently no scheme in place to address the necessary repair work.

These buildings collectively cater to half a million people each year.

Manager of Malin Community Centre, Cllr Ali Farren says with an election on the horizon, candidates need to be willing to get a scheme in place if elected: