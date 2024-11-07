Motorist found doing 113 in an 80 zone outside Letterkenny

It’s National Slowdown Day, and already, gardai across the country have been making significant speed detections.One of the biggest was a motorist found to be doing 113km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R245 at Cashelshanaghan, between Letterkenny and Ramelton.

Gardaí and Road Safety chiefs are asking motorists to slow down this morning.

They’re also reminding us that driving conditions are becoming more challenging as we head into winter.

‘National Slow Down Day’ runs from now, until 7am tomorrow morning.