National Slow Down Day underway



Slow down and remember driving conditions are becoming more challenging as we head into winter.

That’s the message from Gardaí and Road Safety chiefs, as they launch another ‘National Slow Down Day’ from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow.

1 in 10 pedestrians will die if hit by a car travelling at 30km/h.

9 in 10 will die if the car’s travelling at 60km/h.

The figures are stark and Gardaí carry out a number of National Slow Down Days each year to try and drive the message home.

Speed not only increases the chance of you hurting yourself, but it also endangers those around you.

Gardaí also want you to remember that driving conditions will become more challenging over the next few days and weeks.