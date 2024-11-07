Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

National Slow Down Day underway


Slow down and remember driving conditions are becoming more challenging as we head into winter.

That’s the message from Gardaí and Road Safety chiefs, as they launch another ‘National Slow Down Day’ from 7am this morning until 7am tomorrow.

1 in 10 pedestrians will die if hit by a car travelling at 30km/h.

9 in 10 will die if the car’s travelling at 60km/h.

The figures are stark and Gardaí carry out a number of National Slow Down Days each year to try and drive the message home.

Speed not only increases the chance of you hurting yourself, but it also endangers those around you.

Gardaí also want you to remember that driving conditions will become more challenging over the next few days and weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Popular Milford hotel to become direct provision centre

7 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men released on bail after arrests in dissident republican activity probe

7 November 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

33rd Dáil to sit for the final time today

7 November 2024
slowdown
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

7 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

hotel
News, Audio, Top Stories

Popular Milford hotel to become direct provision centre

7 November 2024
police
News, Top Stories

Two men released on bail after arrests in dissident republican activity probe

7 November 2024
leinster house
News, Top Stories

33rd Dáil to sit for the final time today

7 November 2024
slowdown
News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

7 November 2024
Protest
News, Top Stories

Downgraded DCB homeowners able to get remediation decision reviewed

7 November 2024
Arrest
News, Audio, Top Stories

New report finds Traveller community overrepresented in Irish prisons

7 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube