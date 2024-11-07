Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

After a look at the papers, we speak to Aontu’s Mary T.Sweeney, about a meeting she’s hosting in Buncrana tonight to discuss concerns about RSE in Schools, and Cllr Declan Meehan joins us to discuss the latest development on the housing of International Protection Applicants in Milford……….

In the second hour, the Donegal Sports Partnership launches a club development fund, Sports Editor Oisin Kelly discusses the return of Michael Murphy to the Donegal football squad, and election candidate Gerry McKeever discusses concerns about law and order on the streets of Letterkenny………

Hour three begins with a discussion on a government commitment to review downgraded DCB redress applications once a review of IS465 is complete, we hear how farmers are thinking ahead of the general election, and Muff First Responders  brief us on the vital work they’re doing in the community……….

