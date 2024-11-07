Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Popular Milford hotel to become direct provision centre

A Donegal Deputy has slammed the lack of consultation with the community of Milford as it has been confirmed that the Mulroy Woods Hotel is to become a direct provision centre.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn denies that local politicians were informed in advance of the decision, and were only made aware after the fact.

He also says that placing a direct provision centre in an area where amenities are already under pressure is unfair to locals and refugees alike, and is only deepening tensions right across Ireland.

In their briefing note, the Department for Integration describes the building as a ‘former’ hotel, contrary to the fact that bookings and events remain ongoing.

Deputy MacLochlainn says the news comes at a time when campaigns are ongoing for a new school in Milford to cope with the current population:

