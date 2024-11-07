Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy back in Ireland squad

Republic of Ireland Head Coach Heimir Hallgrímsson has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Finland and England.

Ireland are set to welcome Finland to Dublin on Thursday, November 14, with kick-off at 7.45pm at the Aviva Stadium before the match against England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, November 17, with kick-off at 5pm.

Captain Seamus Coleman has returned to the squad after he missed the October window through injury whilst there is also a return to the squad for centre-back Shane Duffy after his impressive form for Norwich City.

Stoke City striker Tom Cannon comes back into the squad, after he made his international debut for Ireland against Portugal earlier in the year, and midfielder Andy Moran has been promoted to the senior squad following his impressive performances for Ireland U-21s and the conclusion of that campaign last month.

Luton Town defender Mark McGuinness keeps his place in the squad after he was named in the October squad but missed both games through injury and will be hopeful of making his senior Ireland debut in the upcoming matches.

Republic of Ireland Squad – Finland & England

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O’Leary (Bristol City)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Dara O’Shea (Ipswich Town), Nathan Collins (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Norwich City), Mark McGuinness (Luton Town), Liam Scales (Celtic), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jason Knight (Bristol City), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough), Andy Moran (Stoke City, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Celtic), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tom Cannon (Stoke City, on loan from Leicester City), Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar), Festy Ebosele (Watford, on loan from Udinese), Kasey McAteer (Leicester City), Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town), Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion).

Fixtures – UEFA Nations League

14/11 – Ireland v Finland, Aviva Stadium, 7.45pm

17/11 – England v Ireland, Wembley Stadium, 5pm

