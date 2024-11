This week on The Score we preview this weekends FAI Cup Final between Derry City and Drogheda Utd with Keith Cowan, Patrick McEleney and Mark Connolly plus the man behind Cityview – Andrew Cassidy.

Paddy McDaid looks ahead to Finn Harps U19 Women’s Semi-Final on Sunday against Galway United, while in our local soccer segment we go to Sea Rovers and Carrowmena in Inishowen…