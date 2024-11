Almost 690 drivers were caught speeding on National Slow Down Day.

The operation began at 7am yesterday and ran for 24 hours.

Examples include a driver travelling at 151 kilometres per hour in a 100 zone on the N4 near Mullingar.

Another motorist was caught speeding at 94 kilometres per hour in a 60 zone on the same road in Carrick on Shannon.

In Donegal, a driver was arrested after being detected travelling at 140kph in a 100kph zone. The driver subsequently tested positive for cocaine.