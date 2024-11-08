Big funding boost for Maginn Park in Buncrana

The Inishowen Football League has been allocated €460,000 through the Community Sports Facilities Fund appeals process.

The funding will go towards the redevelopment of Maginn Park in Buncrana.

The Inishowen Football League had been initially allocated €184,000. After lodging an appeal through the Department of Tourism and Sport, that was increased by €276,000 to €460,000.

Welcoming the news, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue, said “Maginn Park is in need of a significant upgrade and this funding will help with the league’s plans to revamp the famous soccer venue.”

Also under the appeals process, Aileach Youth Club was allocated €13,350, while Sheephaven Sub Aqua was allocated €11,486.