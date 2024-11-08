Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Demonstration calling for end of violence against women and girls taking place in Derry today

A demonstration is taking place in Derry this evening calling for an end to violence against women and girls.

Violence against women has been on the rise right across the North West with four recent sexual assaults reported in Derry, two during which women were held at knifepoint.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood is urging people to come out and show support for women.

He says action is needed from the police, the Department of Justice and everyone who shares the city to erase the scourge.

The demonstration gets underway tonight at 6:15pm in Guildhall Square.

