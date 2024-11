A driver was arrested in Donegal during National Slow Down Day after being caught speeding and drug driving.

The Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit yesterday, detected the motorist travelling at 140kph in a 100kph zone. After being stopped, the driver then tested positive for cocaine. They were arrested and are due to appear in court.

Gardai say a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices were issued in the county throughout the 24 hour road safety initiative.