Fall in number of people in Live Register in Donegal

The sharpest fall in the numbers signing on was seen in Killybegs with 395 people on the register, a decrease of 29%.

There were 27% fewer people recorded in Dungloe, with 804 signing on.

The figure for Ballyshannon sat at 853, down 22% on the year previous.

Letterkenny seen a fall of 13% to 2,167.

Meanwhile, the Dunfanaghy and Buncrana offices saw 12% less names on the register totalling to 472 and 1,402 respectively.

The Donegal office had a total 507 people signed on, down 7%

Finally Ballybofey recorded the smallest decrease of 4%, to the figure of 1,038 people signing on.



