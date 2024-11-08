Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fall in number of people in Live Register in Donegal

The sharpest fall in the numbers signing on was seen in Killybegs with 395 people on the register, a decrease of 29%.

There were 27% fewer people recorded in Dungloe, with 804 signing on.

The figure for Ballyshannon sat at 853, down 22% on the year previous.

Letterkenny seen a fall of 13% to 2,167.

Meanwhile, the Dunfanaghy and Buncrana offices saw 12% less names on the register totalling to 472 and 1,402 respectively.

The Donegal office had a total 507 people signed on, down 7%

Finally Ballybofey recorded the smallest decrease of 4%, to the figure of 1,038 people signing on.


derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Michael McMonagle jailed for nine months for child sex offences

8 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 November 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Fall in number of people in Live Register in Donegal

8 November 2024
Micheal Martin 2
News, Top Stories

FF leader says his party will be campaigning for a better future for Ireland

8 November 2024
Advertisement

