Financial abuse is a major issue in Ireland – HSE

One third of adults have experience of financial abuse, 81% of it is carried out by someone well-known to the victim.

The figures have been released to coincide with the launch of Adult Safeguarding Day.

It has been estimated internationally that one in ten people are dishonest in how they manage another person’s money, property, or benefits.

A safeguarding event is underway at the Radisson Blu hotel Letterkenny this morning to highlight these and other issues.

John Coyle is with the HSE’s Safeguarding and Protection Team in Donegal.

He says this is a significant issue……………