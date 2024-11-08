Funeral tomorrow of former Finn Harps goalkeeper

The death has taken place of former Finn Harps, Derry City, Distillery and Foyle Rovers goalkeeper John Young.

He was part of the FAI Junior Cup winning side of 1968 and led the Harps out for their competitive game as a League of Ireland club against Shamrock Rovers.

Among his highlights was scoring direct from a goal kick against Waterford, in Kilcohan Park.

He made 33 appearances for the Donegal club, scoring one goal and keeping five clean sheets. he then moved to Derry City.

He passed away at Altnagelvin Hospital, aged 81. His funeral will take place tomorrow from his home in Culmore, Derry to the Sacred Heart Church in Muff for Requiem Mass at 11 am.