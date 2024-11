An Inishowen Councillor has warned that housing will not be delivered until changes are made to the planning system.

Councillor Paul Canning says planning applications are continually being stalled due to objections and a lack of infrastructure in areas.

There’s been repeated calls for a review of An Bord Pleanála.

Cllr Canning told the Nine til Noon Show that as it stands, it is too easy to delay planning applications: