Inishowen Football League receives €460,000 for redevelopment of Maginn Park

The Inishowen Football League has received €460,000 from the Community Sports Facilities Fund.

The funding will go towards the redevelopment of Maginn Park in Buncrana.

Following an appeal through the Department of Tourism and Sport of an initial allocation of €184,000, the grant was increased.

Also under the appeals process, Aileach Youth Club was allocated €13,350, while Sheephaven Sub Aqua was allocated €11,486.

Minister Charlie McConalogue while welcoming the increased funding for the Inishowen Football League says it will help with plans to revamp the famous Maginn Park.