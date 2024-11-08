Optional Protocol to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities ratified at last – Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has welcomed the ratification of the Optional Protocol to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

Deputy Thomas Pringle says that he has been pressing for this, raising it in the Dáil eight times and having submitted seven parliamentary questions.

The operation protocol will allow people with disabilities to make a complaint directly to the UN if they feel their rights are not being upheld by government.

It will come into effect on the 30th of November.

Deputy Pringle says its taken six years for this to come into effect: