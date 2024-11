Over €115,000 has been awarded to animal welfare charities in Donegal.

Animals in Need, Donegal Town has been allocated €55,200 while ISPCA Donegal Animal Rehabilitation Centre, Letterkenny is to receive €32,400 and €27,850 has been set aside for Twin Towns Lost & Found Dogs, Killygordan.

Agriculture, Food and Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue says the funding recognises what has been a challenging year for charities involved in the rescue and rehabilitation of animals.