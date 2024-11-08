Repairs to burst water main ongoing in Dungloe

Repairs are ongoing to repair a burst water main in Dungloe
Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to take place until 2pm.
Property owners are advised to allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
Repairs are ongoing to repair a burst water main in Dungloe
Uisce Eireann say works are scheduled to take place until 2pm.
Property owners are advised to allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland