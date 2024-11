The 33rd Dáil has been dissolved.

Taoiseach Simon Harris made his way to Aras an Uachtarain in the last half an hour.

He spoke on the steps of Government Buildings in the last few minutes, saying he’s seeking a mandate to lead the next Government.

Polling day will be set for November 29th in a short three-week campaign.

Simon Harris had this message to voters before heading to meet President Higgins: