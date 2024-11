Two Donegal schools are to benefit from school zone improvement works.

A total of 141 schools across the country have been included in the latest round of the Safe Routes to School Programme.

The works will see signage and road markings installed in front of Kilbarron National School and Scoil Naomh Padraig, Drumfries.

The initiative will focus on alerting motorists to the presence of the schools and encouraging them to slow down and pay more attention on approach to the building.