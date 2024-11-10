Teenager dies in Kildare hit-and-run

A 16 year old boy has died in a hit-and-run in County Kildare.

The crash, involving a car and the pedestrian, happened at around half 12 this morning.

This incident happened on the R403 in Blackwood near Robertstown.

The vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead, and his body has been removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The road in Blackwood is currently closed between Graige Cross and Dagwelds Cross pending the arrival of the Garda Forensic Collision Investigation Unit.

Local diversions are in place and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They’re especially asking anyone who may have dash came footage of the area around the time of the crash to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Gardaí at Naas or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.