Traffic disruptions in Derry and Strabane due to parades

Motorists in Derry and Strabane are being advised that Rememberance Day services and parades will be taking place today.

These services and events will take place at different times, in different areas, including in the city centre, Newbuildings, Magheramason, Newtownstewart, Strabane and Castlederg.

Police are warning of possible traffic disruption.

Between 8.45 and 9.15am, a service and wreath laying ceremony will take place on Derry Road in Strabane.

In Newtownstewart, from 9.30am and 10.45am, there will be a wreath laying ceremony and parade. The return parade is from 12.10 to 12.20.

From 9.35am to 10.45am, a parade leaves from Iona Terrace in the Waterside, via Spencer Road along Craigavon Bridge to The Diamond for a wreath laying service.

The return parade is scheduled for 11.30am-12.30.

In Newbuildings, there is a parade between 2.30pm and 3.30pm. In Magheramason village, there is a parade and service between 2.15pm and 4.20pm.

In Castlederg, from 2.30pm, a parade will commence from Albert Street carpark for a wreath laying ceremony in The Diamond. The return parade will be from 4.30pm to 5pm.