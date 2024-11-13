Local groups and individuals shortlisted for Ocean Hero Awards

Several groups and individuals from County Donegal have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to marine conservation and are now shortlisted for the prestigious 2024 Ocean Hero Awards.

The awards, hosted by An Taisce’s Clean Coasts Programme, celebrate the efforts of volunteers, groups, and communities across Ireland who work tirelessly to protect our coastlines and marine life.

Donegal’s Nominees:

Group of the Year: Friends of Rossnowlagh Clean Coasts Group

Youth of the Year: Northwest Home Education Group

Individual of the Year: Peter O’Donnell, Arranmore

Campaigner of the Year: Rathmullan Clean Coasts Coastal Care Group and Magheroarty Clean Coasts

Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Award: Liquid Therapy, Ballyshannon

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 27th November at the Gibson Hotel in Dublin.