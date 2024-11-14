Meeting to discuss women’s safety in Derry

A public meeting is being held tonight, to discuss ideas on how to make Derry safer.

It follows a recent spate of sexually motivated attacks on women in the city.

Police patrols have already been upped.

These women in the city were asked what they believe would make the city safer…………….

Statement in full –

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity Calls on Election Candidates to Prioritise the Health and Well-being of Inishowen’s Children

The charity is asking candidates to pledge their commitment to supporting local families facing the challenges of childhood illness. Through a manifesto outlining key areas of need, Buncrana’s Children’s Charity aims to create a community that rallies around its most vulnerable members, ensuring that no family has to face these hardships alone.

“Our vision is simple yet profound: every child in Inishowen facing illness deserves our unwavering support, resources, and compassion,” says Adrian Mc Myler, Chairperson of Buncrana’s Children’s Charity. “This election provides an opportunity for our community’s leaders to step up and commit to policies that can change lives.”

Manifesto Highlights: Goals for Election Candidates

The charity’s manifesto calls on candidates to commit to the following key initiatives:

1. Financial Assistance for Families in Need: Support policies that provide financial aid or reimbursement programs for families with high medical expenses, alleviating the financial strain on parents caring for sick children.

2. Enhanced Local Healthcare Services: Work to expand accessible healthcare services in Inishowen, including specialized pediatric and mental health resources, allowing families to access essential treatment close to home.

3. Respite and Family Support Services: Advocate for funding and the establishment of respite care services, giving much-needed relief to full-time caregiver parents, and support mental health programs tailored for families affected by childhood illness.

4. Transportation and Accessibility Assistance: Ensure affordable and convenient transportation options for families traveling to hospitals and treatment centers, especially for urgent or frequent specialized care.

5. Community Awareness and Education Initiatives: Promote community campaigns that foster empathy and understanding toward families dealing with medical challenges, encouraging a more inclusive and supportive environment.

6. Increased Funding for Local Charities and Community Organizations: Recognize and support the critical role of local charities like Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, ensuring they have the resources to swiftly aid families in crisis and respond to urgent needs.

A Community-wide Commitment to Our Children’s Future

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity invites all election candidates to stand with the charity and commit to these goals. All candidates are asked to please come sign our pledge to support Buncrana’s Children’s Charity and our election manifesto! We look forward to meeting you all and working together to build a brighter future for the children and families of Inishowen.

“This is about creating a brighter future for our children,” says Adrian. “By uniting under this common purpose, we can provide the strength, comfort, and community our young heroes and their families deserve.”

About Buncrana’s Children’s Charity:

Founded to assist families in Inishowen facing the challenges of childhood illness, Buncrana’s Children’s Charity is committed to advocating for and directly supporting local children and their families. The charity offers financial aid, emotional support, and a network of resources to ensure no child or parent has to face these challenges alone.