Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Meeting to discuss women’s safety in Derry

A public meeting is being held tonight, to discuss ideas on how to make Derry safer.

It follows a recent spate of sexually motivated attacks on women in the city.

Police patrols have already been upped.

These women in the city were asked what they believe would make the city safer…………….

***********************************

Statement in full –

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity Calls on Election Candidates to Prioritise the Health and Well-being of Inishowen’s Children

 

The charity is asking candidates to pledge their commitment to supporting local families facing the challenges of childhood illness. Through a manifesto outlining key areas of need, Buncrana’s Children’s Charity aims to create a community that rallies around its most vulnerable members, ensuring that no family has to face these hardships alone.

“Our vision is simple yet profound: every child in Inishowen facing illness deserves our unwavering support, resources, and compassion,” says Adrian Mc Myler, Chairperson of Buncrana’s Children’s Charity. “This election provides an opportunity for our community’s leaders to step up and commit to policies that can change lives.”

Manifesto Highlights: Goals for Election Candidates

 

The charity’s manifesto calls on candidates to commit to the following key initiatives:

1. Financial Assistance for Families in Need: Support policies that provide financial aid or reimbursement programs for families with high medical expenses, alleviating the financial strain on parents caring for sick children.

2. Enhanced Local Healthcare Services: Work to expand accessible healthcare services in Inishowen, including specialized pediatric and mental health resources, allowing families to access essential treatment close to home.

3. Respite and Family Support Services: Advocate for funding and the establishment of respite care services, giving much-needed relief to full-time caregiver parents, and support mental health programs tailored for families affected by childhood illness.

4. Transportation and Accessibility Assistance: Ensure affordable and convenient transportation options for families traveling to hospitals and treatment centers, especially for urgent or frequent specialized care.

5. Community Awareness and Education Initiatives: Promote community campaigns that foster empathy and understanding toward families dealing with medical challenges, encouraging a more inclusive and supportive environment.

6. Increased Funding for Local Charities and Community Organizations: Recognize and support the critical role of local charities like Buncrana’s Children’s Charity, ensuring they have the resources to swiftly aid families in crisis and respond to urgent needs.

A Community-wide Commitment to Our Children’s Future

 

Buncrana’s Children’s Charity invites all election candidates to stand with the charity and commit to these goals. All candidates are asked to please come sign our pledge to support Buncrana’s Children’s Charity and our election manifesto! We look forward to meeting you all and working together to build a brighter future for the children and families of Inishowen.

“This is about creating a brighter future for our children,” says Adrian. “By uniting under this common purpose, we can provide the strength, comfort, and community our young heroes and their families deserve.”

About Buncrana’s Children’s Charity:

Founded to assist families in Inishowen facing the challenges of childhood illness, Buncrana’s Children’s Charity is committed to advocating for and directly supporting local children and their families. The charity offers financial aid, emotional support, and a network of resources to ensure no child or parent has to face these challenges alone.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Jonathan Buckley
Top Stories, Audio, News

37 sexual assaults reported at Western Trust Hopsitals in last 5 years

14 November 2024
Counterfeit Notes 1
Top Stories, News

PSNI warn of counterfeit bank notes in Castlederg

14 November 2024
Colum Eastwood
Top Stories, News

Eastwood welcomes settlement for McGreanery family, but stresses it doesn’t bring them justice

14 November 2024
diamond derry
News, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss women’s safety in Derry

14 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Jonathan Buckley
Top Stories, Audio, News

37 sexual assaults reported at Western Trust Hopsitals in last 5 years

14 November 2024
Counterfeit Notes 1
Top Stories, News

PSNI warn of counterfeit bank notes in Castlederg

14 November 2024
Colum Eastwood
Top Stories, News

Eastwood welcomes settlement for McGreanery family, but stresses it doesn’t bring them justice

14 November 2024
diamond derry
News, Top Stories

Meeting to discuss women’s safety in Derry

14 November 2024
Joe Kelly
Audio, Playback, Playback Podcast

Talking History Podcast with Dr Joe Kelly. The remarkable story of John O’Donovan

14 November 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube