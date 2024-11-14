Technical inspection carried out at proposed site for new Milford school

A technical assessment of the proposed site for new build for Scoil Mhuire National School in Milford has been carried out Department of Education officials.

Statement in full –

Technical assessment of site for new Milford school carried out

A technical assessment of the proposed site that will accommodate a new build for Scoil Mhuire National School in Milford was carried out on Wednesday by Department of Education officials.

Welcoming the development, Donegal minister, Charlie McConalogue said it was a significant step in the process of the Milford Mhuire.

“I spoke to the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, on October 25th about the assessment and she indicated that it would take place within three weeks, and I thank Minister Foley and her team for completing the inspection on Wednesday of the proposed site that was gifted to the school in February,” the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine added.

“I will continue to liaise with the Department of Education to make sure that Scoil Mhuire is included on the Large-Scale Capital Programme so that we can get the project up and running. Once the school gets on the Large-Scale Capital Programme, it can move to the planning and design stages,” he said.

“I have met with the staff, the board of management and the parents’ association a number of times and Minister Foley has visited the school as well as meeting with school management earlier this year. The current school, which was built in 1952, has 220 pupils and 33 staff and the cramped conditions that staff and pupils endure have been highlighted in recent weeks.

“The completion of the technical assessment this week is an important step forward and I am committed to do all I can to make sure that Scoil Mhuire sees the delivery of a new build on a new site,” Minister McConalogue added.