Paddy Tally confirmed as new Derry senior football manager

New Derry manager Paddy Tally. Photo: Derry GAA facebook

Paddy Tally has been appointed Derry senior football manager on a three-year term.

His appointment was ratified by club delegates at last night’s county board meeting in Owenbeg.

He will be joined in his backroom team by Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn.

Derry are the last county to appoint a senior football boss for 2025 and have been without a manager since Mickey Harte stepped down in  July.

Tally was a coach under Harte when the Tyrone won their first All-Ireland title in 2003.

The Galbally native has been with Kerry for the past three seasons, and was appointed as  performance coach there in September.

The full list of the Derry management teams for the season ahead are listed below:

Senior Football:
· Manager: Paddy Tally
· Management team: Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin, Paul McFlynn

U20 Football:
· Manager: Damian McErlain
· Management team: Gavin McGeehan, Antoin Moran, Johnny Kelly, Eoin McNicholl, Lawrence O’Kane

Minor Football:
· Manager: Kieran Glackin
· Management team: Mark Lynch, Brian Óg McAlary, Fionntan O’Dowd, Connor Monaghan, Dermot Brady

Senior Hurling:
· Manager: Johnny McGarvey
· Management team: Conor Murray, Gareth O’Kane, Gavan Duffy, Oisin Quinn, Terry Gray

U20 Hurling:
· Manager: Ryan O’Neill
· Management team: John O’Dwyer, Kieran Stephenson

Minor Hurling:
· Manager: Danny McGrellis
· Management team: Chrissy Henry, Darrell McDermott, Eoghan McGrellis, Marie O’Neill

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Audio, News, Top Stories

4,600 Irish teachers working abroad could be attracted home with proper pay – TUI

15 November 2024
letterbrick
News, Audio, Top Stories

Local Government minister seeks more information regarding Letterbric GWS

15 November 2024
Vote Election Ballot Box
Top Stories, News

FG drops 2%, but retains top spot in latest opinion poll

15 November 2024
luh new 1
News, Top Stories

LUH consultants and Donegal GPs urge candidates and voters to sign pledge

15 November 2024
