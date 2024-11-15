Paddy Tally confirmed as new Derry senior football manager

Paddy Tally has been appointed Derry senior football manager on a three-year term.

His appointment was ratified by club delegates at last night’s county board meeting in Owenbeg.

He will be joined in his backroom team by Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin and Paul McFlynn.

Derry are the last county to appoint a senior football boss for 2025 and have been without a manager since Mickey Harte stepped down in July.

Tally was a coach under Harte when the Tyrone won their first All-Ireland title in 2003.

The Galbally native has been with Kerry for the past three seasons, and was appointed as performance coach there in September.

The full list of the Derry management teams for the season ahead are listed below:

Senior Football:

· Manager: Paddy Tally

· Management team: Paul McIver, Kevin McGuckin, Paul McFlynn

U20 Football:

· Manager: Damian McErlain

· Management team: Gavin McGeehan, Antoin Moran, Johnny Kelly, Eoin McNicholl, Lawrence O’Kane

Minor Football:

· Manager: Kieran Glackin

· Management team: Mark Lynch, Brian Óg McAlary, Fionntan O’Dowd, Connor Monaghan, Dermot Brady

Senior Hurling:

· Manager: Johnny McGarvey

· Management team: Conor Murray, Gareth O’Kane, Gavan Duffy, Oisin Quinn, Terry Gray

U20 Hurling:

· Manager: Ryan O’Neill

· Management team: John O’Dwyer, Kieran Stephenson

Minor Hurling:

· Manager: Danny McGrellis

· Management team: Chrissy Henry, Darrell McDermott, Eoghan McGrellis, Marie O’Neill