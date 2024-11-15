Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Leonard Watson, Marie Duffy and Seamus McDaid – we discuss the big election related issues of the campaign so far:

We hear how a coalition of medical professionals and community leaders is asking General Election candidates to sign up to a Five Point Pledge committing to real improvements in local healthcare services and there is the unique launch of the Highland Radio Christmas Car Draw!:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for this week’s That’s Entertainment:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

