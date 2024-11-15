Uisce Eireann urges people to conserve water in Ramelton and Milford

Uisce Éireann is appealing to customers in Ramelton and Milford to continue their efforts to conserve water and protect supply.

Following an increase in water usage by households and businesses supplied in these areas and low lake levels at Milford, customers are being asked to be mindful of their usage, allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

They utility says it has taken a number of measures in order to safeguard the supply at Milford, including reducing abstraction from the lake in recent months by almost 50%.

Uisce Eireann says this reduction is being carefully monitored to ensure that local water supply needs continue to be met without putting excessive pressure on the lake’s resources. In tandem with that, they are also actively addressing water leakage in the Milford and Ramelton areas, with some works set to take place around Milford tomorrow.

Customers are being urged to conserve water to give the reservoirs time to replenish, with Uisce Eireann saying any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses.

People are being urged to check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator on water.ie, and ensure that leaks on their premise are detected and dealt with.

High usage can lead to pressure reductions which can impact the supply to customers.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s Damien O’Sullivan said: “Uisce Éireann has taken a number of measures in order to safeguard the supply at Milford. This includes reducing abstraction from the lake by almost 50% in recent months. This reduction is being carefully monitored to ensure that local water supply needs continue to be met without putting excessive pressure on the lake’s resources. We are also actively addressing water leakage in the Milford and Ramelton areas as part of our ongoing maintenance and improvement works.”

Damien continued: “We are continuing to appeal to customers in these areas to conserve water to give the reservoirs time to replenish. Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses.”

Damien added: “It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference.”

For more simple ways to conserve water, check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) which can help people work out how much water they are currently using and how they can conserve even more.

It is important to check for and repair leaks on your premises. Repairing leaks reduces water loss and can help to prevent issues like reduced water pressure. See how you can check for a leak on your property at Check for Leaks | Help | Uisce Éireann

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

On the Farm