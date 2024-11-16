North West delegations make a splash across the pond

The North West has been making a splash in the United States this week after two separate representative groups have travelled to promote the region.

One group will place a focus on tourism, while the other looks to strengthen trans-Atlantic ties.

The first group, comprising 11 tourism companies from across Ireland, including Lough Eske Castle in Donegal, has travelled to Los Angeles with Tourism Ireland.

It’s in a bid to put the spotlight on luxury tourism offerings in the country.

The three-day event, involving a program of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions, offers an opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Ireland to connect with over 100 influential luxury travel buyers from North America.

Meanwhile, a delegation from Ireland North West has been welcomed in Boston this week.

This delegation includes representatives from Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council and is a part of the Regional Economic Development Pillar of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership and is supported by the NW Development Fund.

The group will participate in a series of business-focused events arranged as part of the ongoing trade mission to Philadelphia and Boston.

More information:



Eleven tourism companies from Ireland – including Lough Eske Castle – have joined Tourism Ireland in Los Angeles in California this week for Connections Luxury Americas.

This three-day event, involving a programme of bespoke one-to-one appointments and networking sessions,offers an excellent opportunity for the participating tourism businesses from Ireland to connect with over 100 influential luxury travel buyers from North America who bring valuable tourists to the island – ensuring Ireland is ‘top of mind’ when recommendingdestinations to their clients. Around 240 commercial meetings are expected to take place over the three days.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Our presence at this year’s Connections Luxury Americas in Los Angeles is another excellent platform to inspire influential North American luxury travel professionalsabout Ireland. It’s a valuable opportunity for Tourism Ireland and our partners to connect and network with travel professionals who have the potential to bring high value tourists to the island, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Irelandin 2025 and beyond.”



There was a warm welcome this week in Boston for the Ireland North West delegation with a series of business focused events arranged as part of the ongoing trade missionto Philadelphia and Boston.

The joint visit is a key initiative of the Regional Economic Development Pillar of the North West Strategic Growth Partnership and is supported by the NW Development Fund,which is co-financed by the NI Executive and the Irish Government.

Thursday saw a Business Breakfast hosted by Invest Northern Ireland provide a forum for talks around trade, investment, and innovation. Chair of Invest NI, John Healy, chaireddiscussions led by the Chief Executives of the visiting Councils, Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council.

It was a valuable opportunity to share the North West’s ambitions for continued growth and development, and to reflect on achievements to date. Chief Executive of DerryCity and Strabane District Council, John Kelpie, gave an update on the City Deal projects for Derry and Strabane and the recent signing of the financial deal to enable their delivery. His counterpart in Donegal County Council, John McLaughlin, spoke aboutthe rich talent pool in the North West, and the strong cross border partnership dedicated to advancing the objectives set out in the North West Strategic Growth Plan.

Discussions also centred on the North West’s compelling offering as an investment hub for business and global companies looking for a smooth pathway into both the UK andEU markets. Guests heard more about developments in research and innovation, as well as work to establish the world’s first multi-sector regulation supercluster. The project is an exciting and ambitious opportunity for the region, Ireland, UK and internationally,focusing on ESG and AI. The supercluster will bring together industry, academics and public bodies to drive world-class research and innovation.

The delegation was then invited to join Consul General of Ireland in Boston, Sighle Fitzgerald for a Speaker Series event, hosted in partnership with Richard Cushnie, Directorof the NI Bureau and UK Consul General for New England, David Clay MBE.

The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Cllr Lilian Seenoi Barr, and the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Niamh Kennedy, engagedin discussion with Mary Murphy, Professor of Political Science and Director of the Irish Institute at Boston College.

Speaking after the day’s events, DCSDC’s CE, John Kelpie, said they had offered a positive platform to focus attention on the many benefits of living, working and investingin the North West.

“I am delighted to have had this opportunity to address both Consulates, and to share with them the encouraging progress we have been making on some of our most significantstrategic projects. I think today we were able to convey the spirit of positive change here, and how this closely aligns with the priorities of investors here in the US.”

John McLaughlin, CE of Donegal County Council, said: “We’ve had some fantastic opportunities for engagement and to report on some of the developments that are making theNorth West Region a very compelling proposition for US businesses. For example the work around Regtech, or regulation technology, MedTech and the potential benefits for US companies looking to enter the highly regulated EU markets. This is the time to reallybuild on the relationships already established with our partners in Boston and Philadelphia to ensure we maximise the potential for investment and growth.”

Other highlights of the trade mission this week included a visit to Philadelphia City Hall, and a meeting with the governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey. The week willend with the annual Golden Bridges conference today, where the delegation will showcase the very best of the North West region to an audience of influential business and political leaders.

Also attending the Golden Bridges event are the five businesses taking part in the Ireland NW to Boston Go to Market Pathfinder II trade mission. The businesses – ForwardEmphasis International and eleetLX, Kippie, TeamBase, DigiFood, and ChallengeCurve – have been engaging in a dedicated programme throughout the week delivered at Cambridge Innovation Center by MassGlobal Partners, aimed at providing opportunities for early-stage,and scaling, innovation driven enterprises from the North West City Region.

The programme is led by Derry City and Strabane District Council and Donegal County Council working in collaboration with Donegal Local Enterprise Office, Alpha Innovationand their US Delivery Partners, CIP, following on from the successful Pathfinder initiative delivered in 2023.