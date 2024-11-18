Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

A young learner drivers describes the implications and frustration of a last minute driving test cancellation, we hear of TUI and ASTI protests over changes to the leaving cert and there are calls on election candidates to commit to ensuring racist and hateful language doesn’t form part of their campaign:

Professor William A Thomas brings a relic of Pope St john Paul II into studio ahead of an event in Buncrana focusing on Our Lady of Fatima and listener Anti discusses the issues he wants to the fore in the election campaign:

Brenden Devenney discusses the weekend’s GAA action before John McAteer and Paddy Rooney rejoin Greg for a further discussion on the General Election campaign so far:

Top Stories

Leaving Cert
News

Second level teachers in Donegal to take to picket line tomorrow

18 November 2024
cold ice snow weather
News

Low temperature warning issued

18 November 2024
luh logo
News

Man hospitalised following workplace incident in Letterkenny

18 November 2024
Abbott
News

200 new jobs on the way for Donegal

18 November 2024
