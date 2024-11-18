Town Team can deliver positive benefits to Glenties – Carr

A Glenties Councillor says he’s very optimistic that the recently formed Town Team will play a significant role in bringing much needed investment and development to the town.

Cllr Brian Carr says a preliminary meeting earlier this month was very positive.

The Glenties Town Team was formed earlier this year, with similar initiatives in Creeslough, Ballybofey Stranorlar, Buncrana and Moville.

Ultimately, the hope will be to secure Town Centre First projects, such as the one in Milford, which has already seen €100,000 allocated this year.

Cllr Carr is hoping Glenties can secure something similar……………….