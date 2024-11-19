Inishowen community group to appeal planning permission for battery energy storage facility

An Inishowen community group is to appeal a decision to grant planning permission for a battery energy storage facility.

Donegal County Council sanctioned planning permission for the development on Gransha Road near Buncrana.

FuturEnergy Ireland’s Ballynahone Energy Storage Development in Inishowen proposes to use iron-air batteries capable of storing energy for up to 100 hours when fully charged.

The Buncrana – Fahan Against Untested Battery Storage group says it strongly feels its concerns were not treated fairly or openly with the decision to grant planning permission for the facility.

In a post, the group says with all that Inishowen has had to endure with defective blocks caused by what they say is a lack of regulation and poor oversight, this they say feels like another disaster waiting to happen.

The group has confirmed it will be appealing the planning decision with An Bord Pleanála.