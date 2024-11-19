Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon

There’s an interesting conversation about the difficulty in selling Donegal homes with levels of MICA but not deleterious materials – these homes are not at risk of crumbling but aren’t mortgageable . We also hear of an information event on Alzheimer’s:

Listener’s comments are following by the latest appeals and information in ‘Community Garda Information’. We also hear from a 72 year-old lady who is having to care for her 79 year-old husband at home alone because there are no harm care packages available:

We hear of a daylight mugging of a young Donegal woman in Derry, her mother says the city no longer feels safe, a listener is waiting 4 months and counting for an Australian license to be transferred to an Irish one and there is a new book chronicling the sporting achievements of visually impaired people: