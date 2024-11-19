Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

There’s an interesting conversation about the difficulty in selling Donegal homes with levels of MICA but not deleterious materials – these homes are not at risk of crumbling but aren’t mortgageable . We also hear of an information event on Alzheimer’s: 

Listener’s comments are following by the latest appeals and information in ‘Community Garda Information’.  We also hear from a 72 year-old lady who is having to care for her 79 year-old husband at home alone because there are no harm care packages available:

We hear of a daylight mugging of a young Donegal woman in Derry, her mother says the city no longer feels safe, a listener is waiting 4 months and counting for an Australian license to be transferred to an Irish one and there is a new book chronicling the sporting achievements of visually impaired people:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 November 2024
FuturEnergy Ireland Battery Storage
News

Inishowen community group to appeal planning permission for battery energy storage facility

19 November 2024
nowdoc Letterkenny
News

NoWDOC Out of Hours Service to relocate in Letterkenny

19 November 2024
GARDA
News

Gardai warn of circulation of counterfeit notes in Buncrana

19 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

19 November 2024
FuturEnergy Ireland Battery Storage
News

Inishowen community group to appeal planning permission for battery energy storage facility

19 November 2024
nowdoc Letterkenny
News

NoWDOC Out of Hours Service to relocate in Letterkenny

19 November 2024
GARDA
News

Gardai warn of circulation of counterfeit notes in Buncrana

19 November 2024
Scam Alert
News

Donegal man swindled out of Rolex watch

19 November 2024
Garda1
News

Gardai renew appeal for information on theft of caravan in Fahan

19 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube