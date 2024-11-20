Basic care missed and delayed at LUH due to staff shortages – nurse

A nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital says basic care is being delayed and missed due to ongoing staff shortages.

Health unions held a lunchtime protest outside the hospital today in opposition to the HSE’s Pay and Numbers Strategy.

SIPTU, Forsa and the INMO are seeking to highlight what they describe as the HSE’s suppression of thousands of health posts.

Sarah Maher, Clinical Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department at Letterkenny University Hospital says they are struggling to cope with the demand on resources:

Neil Donohoe, Industrial Relations Officer for the North West with the INMO says care is being compromised.

Speaking outside Letterkenny University Hospital this afternoon, he compared how staff are being forced to provide care to a ‘conveyor belt’:

Liam McElhinney is SIPTU Chair at Letterkenny University Hospital. He says in the run up to a General Election those with the power to make change need to listen to the staff on the ground who are picking up the pieces:

Meanwhile, SIPTU Organiser for Donegal, Ciaran Sheridan says the aim of today’s protest is to ensure much-needed personnel are recruitment to deliver a safer working environment for staff and proper services for people in Donegal: