President stresses the need to uphold the rights of children

President Michael D Higgins is calling on the country and the world to think of children today.

He’s issued a statement marking three significant anniversaries for children’s rights.

Today is the 100th anniversary of the Geneva Declaration of the Rights of the Child – the 70th anniversary of World Children’s Day – and the 35th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The occasion is being marked by President Higgins highlighting his horror at the Hamas attack of October 7th last year – the response since then affecting children in Gaza – and the effects of a thousand days of war in Ukraine.

He’s appealing to fellow heads of state and the European Commission to listen today to the appeals of children suffering from starvation and violence across the world, and take urgent action to protect them.

