West Tyrone MLA warns that DCB is a crisis coming down the tracks for North

A West Tyrone MLA has warned that defective concrete blocks is a huge problem that is coming down the tracks in Northern Ireland.

It’s understood remediation works have been carried out on six social homes in the North while one private dwelling has been identified as being impacted by the crisis that is affecting thousands of homeowners in Donegal.

The North’s Finance Committee however, says there is currently no evidence that defective blocks pose a systemic issue across Northern Ireland.

Daniel McCrossan says it’s clear no efforts are being made to investigate or identify affected properties.

He told a Committee meeting that people are living in fear as no support is available:

 

 

 

