Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Today’s show came live from An Grianan Theatre to mark this 25th anniversary of its opening, more on that later but first its our Friday panel of Eamon McGee, Kathy Donaghy and Christie Galligan:

In this hour we look back at 25 years of An Grianan from the projects inception to what the future holds:

Michael and Fionnuala join Greg for That’s Entertainment and some special guests including music from Without Willow:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

