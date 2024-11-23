Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Ballyglissane

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin are Ulster Champions

 

Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin defeated Craigbane of Derry in the Ulster Junior Championship final at Celtic Park by the finest of margins.

The final score line was 1-12 to 3-7, a one point victory.

At half time, the score line read 1-3 to 0-5 for the Muff side.

Drew McKinney netted Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin’s  first goal followed by second half goals from Caolan McColgan and Kevin Lynch.

Craigbane netted a last minute goal in additional time but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Muff side.

This is Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin first Ulster Junior Championship title.

They now advance to the All-Ireland quarter final and will play the British champions in two weeks time .

Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly has the full time report…

