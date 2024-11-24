Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Win a Car

General Elections 2024

Home for Christmas

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Enda McGinley says “we know the challenge that lies ahead” as Errigal Ciaran set to face Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo in Ulster decider

Photo: Errigal Ciaran GAC on X

St. Eunan’s’ conquerors Errigal Ciaran will face Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo side in the Ulster Senior Club Football Final after a narrow 0-14 to 1-10 victory over Clann Eireann this afternoon.

The Tyrone Champions edged a close contest as Ruari Canavan, son of GAA legend Peter Canavan, hit a late, late winner at Pairc Esler in Newry.

In the other semi-final yesterday evening, Kilcoo defeated Scotstown 5-10 to 0-14.

After the game, Enda McGinley spoke to the media and said “Kilcoo showed last night the level we have to get to”…

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

road closed
News, Top Stories

Update: N15 Liscooley road reopened following fatal crash

24 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after arson attack in Derry

24 November 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Man (30s) dies in County Clare crash

24 November 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruptions causing water supply disruptions in Old Town

24 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

road closed
News, Top Stories

Update: N15 Liscooley road reopened following fatal crash

24 November 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Information appeal after arson attack in Derry

24 November 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

Man (30s) dies in County Clare crash

24 November 2024
Irish-Water-pic2
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruptions causing water supply disruptions in Old Town

24 November 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach determined to fix the housing crisis

24 November 2024
conormcgregoraheadofjosealdofightdec15_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Conor McGregor verdict sends “strong message to other survivors”

24 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube