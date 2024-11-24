Enda McGinley says “we know the challenge that lies ahead” as Errigal Ciaran set to face Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo in Ulster decider

St. Eunan’s’ conquerors Errigal Ciaran will face Karl Lacey’s Kilcoo side in the Ulster Senior Club Football Final after a narrow 0-14 to 1-10 victory over Clann Eireann this afternoon.

The Tyrone Champions edged a close contest as Ruari Canavan, son of GAA legend Peter Canavan, hit a late, late winner at Pairc Esler in Newry.

In the other semi-final yesterday evening, Kilcoo defeated Scotstown 5-10 to 0-14.

After the game, Enda McGinley spoke to the media and said “Kilcoo showed last night the level we have to get to”…