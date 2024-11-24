Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
New opinion poll shows support for Fine Gael drop

Support for Fine Gael has dipped as a resurgent Sinn Féin are breathing down their necks.

That’s according to the latest Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks poll which has Fine Gael leading on 22 per cent, down 4, followed by Sinn Féin on 20, up 2.

Fianna Fáil remain the same on 20 per cent support.

The poll was carried out on November 21st and 22nd among a sample of 1,420 people with a margin of error of +/- 2.6pc.

Political Editor at the Irish Independent, Philip Ryan says last week’s debate performance by the Taoiseach may have influenced the findings.

Campaigning continues in the General Election with parties looking for the public votes on the last Sunday before the General Election.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris will be campaigning in Mayo while the Green Party will set out one of the party’s red lines on the LUAS red line in Dublin.

Fianna Fáil will pledge to boost funding for sports clubs in an effort to increase participation by people with disabilities.

Sinn Féin’s front bench will gather for a meeting in the capital to finalise plans for the remaining days of the General Election campaign

The Labour Party will launch its children’s charter ,Aontú leader People before Profit will launch an arts manifesto and Peadar Toibín is campaigning in Cavan where the party is targeting a seat.

Top Stories

conormcgregoraheadofjosealdofightdec15_large
News, Audio, Top Stories

Conor McGregor verdict sends “strong message to other survivors”

24 November 2024
Ivana Bacik 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Labour leader defends plans for potential left alliance

24 November 2024
marylou mcdonald
News, Audio, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald says rotating Taoisigh was dizzying

24 November 2024
468297411_1210286324097462_5037066024237714364_n
News, Top Stories

Anger after Donegal bus vandalised

24 November 2024
