Termon GAA club secures another €500,000 investment

Termon GAA club has secured another half million euro in its ongoing efforts to redevelop its facilities.

The Club has secured a further investment of €500k through the Immigrant Investor Programme overseen by the Department of Justice to support its work.

The money is being invested by Dr Paul Boskind, an American Psychologist, Health Care Entrepreneur, Broadway Producer and Philanthropist.

Letterkenny & Dublin based Gibson & Associates LLP introduced Dr Boskind to CLG An Tearmainn and the project as well as previously introducing Nicole Shanahan as an investor. Daireann Gibson Managing Partner of Gibson & Associates LLP has confirmed that there is strong alignment between Dr Boskind and CLG An Tearmainn given both parties shared interests in cultural promotion, youth development, teamwork, and volunteerism. He said the investment will have a positive impact for the area and will massively assist the Club and its members in building on the magnificent work being done by the Club for youth and community development in the region.

The Club are currently concluding an ambitious project to provide a new state of the art training facility and community hub which is expected to complete over the next few months. In addition to Dr Boskind and Ms Shanahan’s investment, the Club have expressed immense gratitude for the significant contribution from its own Club members and volunteers as well as public funding contributions over the last number of years.

Daireann Gibson noted “It really is a good news story and shows what can be done when you have community investment as well as public and private investment all working together to do the right thing.”