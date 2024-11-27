Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ballyglissane

Car Draw 2024

General Elections 2024

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

A Donegal Deputy says there’s been a catastrophic collapse in the number of beds in the county’s community hospitals.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says data he’s received from the HSE shows the number of beds in Donegal’s Community Hospitals has fallen from 442 in 2004 to just 304 today. That, he says, is a drop of almost one third and it is a truly shocking indictment of government failure.

Work is ongoing on a new community hospital in Letterkenny, upgrade works are in the pipeline at a number of existing facilities, and a new community hospital is planned for a greenfield site in Lifford.

However, Deputy MacLochlainn says that’s nowhere near enough…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

27 November 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, Audio, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid scheme for Storm Bert flooding approved

27 November 2024
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over 9,600 empty houses in Donegal

27 November 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

27 November 2024
over-823-600-people-on-hospital-waiting-lists-v0-U-jNhET3SKnO9x0sOj2xn0TRg2EdIh6X-pdvwkhCJqI
Audio, News, Top Stories

Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

27 November 2024
Screenshot 2024-11-27 075715
Top Stories, Audio, News

Emergency Humanitarian Aid scheme for Storm Bert flooding approved

27 November 2024
derelict house
News, Top Stories

Over 9,600 empty houses in Donegal

27 November 2024
e scooter
Audio, News, Top Stories

RSA urges parents to not buy e-scooters, scramblers or quad bikes for Christmas

27 November 2024
6F883DC4-59C3-48C0-94D6-6E59A5986F6D
Top Stories, News, Playback, Playback Podcast

Podcast: Listen or watch the 3rd and final General Election debate

27 November 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube