Catastrophic collapse in bed numbers at Donegal’s community hospitals – Mac Lochlainn

A Donegal Deputy says there’s been a catastrophic collapse in the number of beds in the county’s community hospitals.

Deputy Padraig Mac Lochlainn says data he’s received from the HSE shows the number of beds in Donegal’s Community Hospitals has fallen from 442 in 2004 to just 304 today. That, he says, is a drop of almost one third and it is a truly shocking indictment of government failure.

Work is ongoing on a new community hospital in Letterkenny, upgrade works are in the pipeline at a number of existing facilities, and a new community hospital is planned for a greenfield site in Lifford.

However, Deputy MacLochlainn says that’s nowhere near enough…………….